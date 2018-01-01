FEATURES  
Welcome to a new era of online commerce. Amazon-like checkout. Zero fraud.
End-to-end payments that drive ecommerce businesses 10%-50% newfound revenue.
STOP LOSING CUSTOMERS AT CHECKOUT.
High-friction checkouts lead to lost revenue and unhappy customers. Leverage Bolt’s hyper-optimized checkout for a serious lift in conversion rates.
APPROVE MORE ORDERS.
NO FRAUD, NO FEAR.
Bolt’s next-generation fraud algorithms approve more orders than any other tool in the industry. Bolt also covers 100% of fraudulent chargebacks.
THE BOLT DIFFERENCE: POWERING THE FULL STACK

High Performance Checkout
The average checkout abandonment rate is over 80%. Bolt’s heavily-optimized checkout gets more customers over the finish line.
Precise Fraud Detection
In the US, fraud tools reject $50 billion in good orders annually. Bolt’s precision fraud engine identifies good customers better than the rest.
Clear Insights and Analytics
Traditional payment and ecommerce tools are a black box. Bolt delivers your data with powerful transparency and insights, at your fingertips.
After upgrading to Bolt, Invicta Watches
boosted revenue by 170%.
TRUSTED BY

Before Bolt:

Fraud detection: Signifyd

Payments: Authorize.net

Checkout: Magento

“INSANE results from Black Friday weekend. Can guarantee we would have done significantly less without Bolt Checkout.”
- Russell Ackner, VP of E-Commerce
New generated revenue
170%
With Bolt

Before Bolt:

Fraud detection: Riskified

Payments: Stripe

Checkout: Shopify

“Bolt has been great for us. We no longer manually review each order and we feel secure knowing we are protected against all chargebacks. ”
- Jon Cradduck, Operations, 9Five
New generated revenue
22%
With Bolt

Before Bolt:

Fraud detection: In-House

Payments: PayPal

Checkout: Custom

“Bolt support team is outstanding when it comes to fixing errors, especially during the integration and launching period, but also quick to react when asking for a new feature or a particular spec.”
- Jose Fuentes, CEO
New generated revenue
90%
With Bolt

Before Bolt:

Fraud detection: Stripe Radar

Payments: Stripe

Checkout: Craft Commerce

“We took a bet on Bolt. Immediately, fraud and monitoring was off our plate. Bolt started approving significantly more orders and generating new revenue for Huami. ”
- Frederik Hermann, Head of Marketing and Sales at Huami
New generated revenue
15%
With Bolt

Before Bolt:

Fraud detection: Sift Science

Payments: Authorize.net

Checkout: BigCommerce

“Bolt has been incredible for our business. We went from reviewing orders constantly to never dealing with fraud again. Bolt found us millions in extra revenue that we were previously rejecting.”
- Daniel Hunsaker, Vice President, Watches.com
New generated revenue
22%
With Bolt

Before Bolt:

Fraud detection: Signifyd

Payments: PayPal

Checkout: Custom

“Bolt has completely removed the need for us to monitor our credit card transactions, allowing us to focus on growing our numbers and servicing our valued customers.”
- Danny Gavin, VP and Director of Marketing
New generated revenue
16%
With Bolt
Want to watch Bolt in action?
