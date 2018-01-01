THE BOLT DIFFERENCE: POWERING THE FULL STACK

Welcome to a new era of online commerce. Amazon-like checkout. Zero fraud.
After upgrading to Bolt, Invicta Watches
boosted revenue by 170%.See How
Before Bolt:
Fraud detection: Signifyd
Payments: Authorize.net
Checkout: Magento
“INSANE results from Black Friday weekend. Can guarantee we would have done significantly less without Bolt Checkout.”
- Russell Ackner, VP of E-Commerce
Before Bolt:
Fraud detection: Riskified
Payments: Stripe
Checkout: Shopify
“Bolt has been great for us. We no longer manually review each order and we feel secure knowing we are protected against all chargebacks. ”
- Jon Cradduck, Operations, 9Five
Before Bolt:
Fraud detection: In-House
Payments: PayPal
Checkout: Custom
“Bolt support team is outstanding when it comes to fixing errors, especially during the integration and launching period, but also quick to react when asking for a new feature or a particular spec.”
- Jose Fuentes, CEO
Before Bolt:
Fraud detection: Stripe Radar
Payments: Stripe
Checkout: Craft Commerce
“We took a bet on Bolt. Immediately, fraud and monitoring was off our plate. Bolt started approving significantly more orders and generating new revenue for Huami. ”
- Frederik Hermann, Head of Marketing and Sales at Huami
Before Bolt:
Fraud detection: Sift Science
Payments: Authorize.net
Checkout: BigCommerce
“Bolt has been incredible for our business. We went from reviewing orders constantly to never dealing with fraud again. Bolt found us millions in extra revenue that we were previously rejecting.”
- Daniel Hunsaker, Vice President, Watches.com
Before Bolt:
Fraud detection: Signifyd
Payments: PayPal
Checkout: Custom
“Bolt has completely removed the need for us to monitor our credit card transactions, allowing us to focus on growing our numbers and servicing our valued customers.”
- Danny Gavin, VP and Director of Marketing
